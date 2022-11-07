Elderly disabled man allegedly thrown to ground during Ravenna Township carjacking

A Cleveland man is facing eight felony counts accusing him of throwing an elderly disabled Ravenna Township man to the ground during an armed carjacking outside a store.

Ezequiel Vasquez, 26, was arraigned in Portage County Court of Common Pleas on Friday on charges in a grand jury indictment, including first-degree felony aggravated robbery; robbery and assault, both second-degree felonies; robbery, theft, and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, all third-degree felonies; and grand theft and receiving stolen property, both fourth-degree felonies. Some of the charges include a firearm specification.

The indictment also includes first-degree misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident and second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

According to a Portage County sheriff's report, deputies responded to a report that someone, identified as Vasquez, grabbed a 71-year-old Ravenna Township man from his 2021 Ford Escape and stole the vehicle in the State Route 59 Walmart parking lot about noon on Oct. 27.

Vasquez allegedly nearly struck a man as he drove away, according to the report, which also lists a 78-year-old woman with the same address as the Ravenna Township man as a victim. In a complaint filed previously in Portage County Municipal Court in Ravenna, the sheriff's office said the man was disabled and thrown to the ground after he was pulled for the SUV.

Information about any injuries was unavailable.

The report also said Ravenna police had pursued the man. According to complaints and a traffic ticket Ravenna police filed in municipal court, Vasquez had attempted to steal a vehicle from a woman in the city and fled the scene of a crash on East Main Street in the Escape on Oct. 27.

Judge Becky Doherty ordered Vasquez be held in Portage County Jail on a $500,000 bond. He is scheduled for a jury trial on Jan. 10.

