Elderly driver loses control of car, hits woman on sidewalk in East Liberty, police say

A woman was taken to a hospital after she was hit by a car in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh police, the crash happened in the 6300 block of Penn Avenue just before 1:30 p.m.

Police said a car accelerated across the intersection before losing control and hitting a pedestrian on the sidewalk.

The female pedestrian was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. She was later upgraded to stable condition.

The elderly driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution, police said.

The Collision Investigation Unit responded to the scene to investigate.

