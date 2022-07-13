Elderly Elkhart woman accused of strangling roommate

Jul. 12—An Elkhart woman has been arrested on charges of assaulting her roommate.

According to Sheriff Rudy Flores, Tuesday, July 11 Deputy D. Linebaugh was sent to check out a family violence complaint in Elkhart.

The victim reported she was assaulted by her roommate, Deborah Dancer, 70. The victim said during the assault Dancer strangled her. Witness, John Luker, 20 of Elkhart, corroborated the assault. Dancer was found and arrested on the third degree felony charge of assault family violence/impeding breathing.

Dancer was booked into the Anderson County Jail.