Elderly exploitation charge dropped against Hobe Sound man who pleads no contest to petty theft

MARTIN COUNTY — A felony charge of exploitation of an elderly or disabled adult was dropped against a Hobe Sound man in January.

He had been arrested last year in connection with allegations of exploiting an 86-year-old woman’s personal finances, according to court records.

Steven Blum, 60, in January pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor petty theft charge in the case.

Blum was sentenced to a day in jail and allowed credit for a day of time incarcerated before sentencing.

Circuit Judge Sherwood Bauer was the judge in the case, records show.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office began investigating Oct. 1, 2020, after the state Department of Children and Families notified the agency Blum was not paying the woman's medical and residential bills despite being the woman's power of attorney since April 2010, records show.

Blum was arrested in February 2021.

