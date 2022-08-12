Elderly Fairfield man stabs and kills wife, then himself, authorities say

FAIRFIELD — An elderly couple were found dead in their Greenbrook Road apartment early Friday morning. Authorities said the husband stabbed his wife before stabbing himself.

A source said the man, Frank Forte, 84, stabbed his wife, Catherine, 83, in the breast and stomach before stabbing himself in the stomach. Both were pronounced dead at the hospital, the source said. A live-in aid called 911. The source said the man was believed to have dementia.

Investigators from the Essex County Prosecutor's Office and the Fairfield Police Department were on scene before 9 a.m. Friday at the Woodcrest at Fairfield 55-plus living complex with multiple apartment buildings, next to the West Essex Regional School District in North Caldwell.

The parking lot outside the apartment was crowded with official vehicles, including paramedics.

The complex's residents were stunned to hear about the incident, saying nothing like it had ever happened there before.

Ralph DiPalma, who lives in the building across from where the incident occurred, said he woke up this morning and saw the authorities, and wondered what happened.

"Nobody seems to know anything," DiPalma said.

His neighbor, Pat Bilotti, has lived there for five years and expressed shock.

"It's a good community," Bilotti said. "There's no reason for this to happen as far as I'm concerned."

DiPalma alerted Bilotti when he saw the authorities outside.

"Ralph says come on outside and see what's going on," Bilotti said. "...There's never been any violence here."

Resident Grace Valente said the atmosphere of the community is often dreary, with paramedics frequently at the complex to aid some of the elderly residents.

"This is what I don't like about the place," she said. "They say you feel secure, but I don't know if I feel secure."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Fairfield NJ man accused of stabbing, killing wife