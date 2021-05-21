Elderly Filipino American Woman Beaten in NYC Speaks Out, Prays for Attacker

Bryan Ke
·2 min read

Vilma Kari, the 65-year-old Filipino American who was attacked in New York City on March 29, spoke out and said she prayed for her attacker, 38-year-old Brandon Elliot.

Kari's hope for Elliot: While speaking to Good Morning America on Thursday morning, Kari said she felt that Elliot needed prayers.

  • “That’s the only thing I could do for him in the hope that maybe someday he reform[s] or he finds the right medicine, whatever needed,” she said.

  • Kari thanked those who showed support and love to her after the attack, saying their words have helped her recover.

  • “Physically, I am healing well but mentally, emotionally, I’m not there yet,” she added, explaining that her injuries required her to walk around with a walker.

  • Police said that Kari suffered a broken pelvis and head injuries, New York Post reported.


Encouraged to tell her story: Kari said she asked herself several questions right after the attack, such as “Why me? Did I do something wrong? What did I do to provoke that?” according to ABC News.

  • “And all [my friends] could say to me is maybe there is a plan for you because you were spared and you're a strong woman,” Kari said. “Maybe God is telling you to do something.”

  • Eventually, Kari’s daughter, Elizabeth, encouraged her to tell her story to help raise awareness of the growing violence plaguing the Asian American community.

  • Even though she is still fearful, Kari said she plans to use her experience as a way to push forward change.

  • “I feel I just have to accept and be open…even though that fear is in my heart,” she said. “But if we let fear overcome all these things, then nothing will happen. We have to rise above fear and be stronger than that — be stronger than fear.”


What happened: Kari was on her way to her church when she was attacked outside an apartment building in Midtown Manhattan. Security footage, which went viral on social media, showed Elliot punching and kicking her to the ground, while allegedly spewing anti-Asian remarks.

  • The video sparked further outrage when the workers from the building were seen ignoring Kari.

  • Elliot was arrested on March 31 with two counts of assault as a hate crime and attempted assault as a hate crime. He pleaded not guilty to the hate crime charges.

  • Apart from covering the costs of Kari’s recovery, the funds from her GoFundMe, which raised over $270,000, will be donated across seven organizations helping AAPI communities.


Featured Image via Good Morning America

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Fourth Doctor Who Worked With Coronavirus Whistleblower Dies

Suspect Charged, Two GoFundMe Campaigns Created For Man Fatally Stabbed in Washington

69-Year-Old Woman Attacked During Violent Robbery in Daly City

SF's Top Public High School May Ditch Good Grades for Lottery Admission

Recommended Stories

  • Man Wanted for Vandalizing Vehicles With Anti-Asian Graffiti in Utah

    Police in Salt Lake City are looking for a man who allegedly vandalized at least two vehicles with anti-Asian graffiti. The Salt Lake City Police Department released an image of the suspect, who appears to have long hair and was wearing all-black clothing. Condemned: Mayor Erin Mendenhall condemned the vandalism in a Twitter thread on Tuesday, as well as another incident involving a swastika graffiti at the Chabad Lubavitch of Utah.

  • Arlington resident reports car damaged in the same location targeted 5 times by gunmen

    Arlington police don’t know if the latest report is related to the five previous shootings at a home.

  • Filing: Ex-Boston mayor knew of abuse claims against top cop

    Former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was aware of decades-old domestic violence allegations against the city's now embattled top cop before picking him to lead the department, the police commissioner's predecessor told a court this week. The statement came in a case brought by Dennis White, who is urging a court to block the city from firing him as police commissioner after placing him on leave in February. Walsh, now secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor, denies having any knowledge of the allegations before picking White for the top job in January.

  • Body Camera Footage Shows Louisiana State Troopers Punching and Tasering Black Man in Fatal Arrest

    Details regarding the 2019 death of Ronald Greene after an altercation with Louisiana state troopers have been shrouded in mystery, with Greene’s family accusing the State Police of attempting a cover up. Police officials initially said that Greene died on impact after his car crashed into a tree. Recently released body camera footage of the incident paints a very different, and far more horrific picture.

  • Mountain lion safely removed from SF's Bernal Heights neighborhood

    California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials safely removed a mountain lion found in a San Francisco tree early Thursday morning.

  • Victims identified in fatal Fall River shooting

    The Bristol County District Attorney has identified a 14-year-old boy and a 29-year-old man who were shot and killed near a Fall River park.

  • AP obtains new footage of Black man's police death

    Body-camera footage shows troopers failing to render aid to a handcuffed Black man after a high-speed chase in Louisiana. The video and Ronald Greene's autopsy raise new questions about the law enforcement response to his May 2019 death. (May 21)

  • Please Enjoy Kaavia James, Unboxing Queen, Opening Her New Valentino Purse

    @gabunion Not her sleeping with her purse 😂 #valentino #thankyou #kaaviajames #toddlertok ♬ original sound - Gab Union At just 2 years old, Kaavia James has already mastered the art of unboxing. The tiny tot received a snazzy new Valentino purse on Wednesday, and mom Gabrielle Union was right there to capture her daughter's adorable reaction as she opened the fancy gift.

  • Family members kill neighbor in ‘tragic case of mistaken identity,’ Texas sheriff says

    A 29-year-old Texas man was driving home when four family members killed him in a “tragic case of mistaken identity,” officials say.

  • Iran president gives his most upbeat view yet of nuke talks

    Iran's president on Thursday offered his most optimistic assessment yet of ongoing talks to resuscitate his country's nuclear deal with world powers, claiming there had been “major" agreement among diplomats even as other nations involved suggested challenges remain. The comments by President Hassan Rouhani come as Iran prepares for a June 18 election to determine who will replace the relatively moderate cleric. Saving his signature atomic accord before the vote could boost reformist and moderate candidates backing Rouhani's agenda in an election in which many believe hard-liners already hold an edge.

  • Food, Karaoke, and Family: How These API Visionaries Are Honoring AAPI Heritage Month

    “We belong, we belong, we belong. AAPI history is American history.”

  • Benbrook High senior dies of crushing blow to head; authorities investigate killing

    Leo Pantalion, 18, was to have graduated from Benbrook Middle-High School in about a month.

  • Why the Colts are not trade suitors for Julio Jones

    Don't expect Julio to end up wearing the horseshoe.

  • 'See Us Unite' Asian American TV special to highlight 'diverse fabric of who we are'

    The Asian American community is banding together in a star-studded TV special to show unity amid ongoing violent, racist incidents throughout the U.S.

  • CONCACAF Nations League schedule: How to watch USMNT, Mexico

    Gregg Berhalter's USMNT is hoping to beat Honduras and then either Mexico or Costa Rica to secure the first continental trophy of his tenure.

  • Johnny Depp Asks Court to Order ACLU Show Proof That Amber Heard Donated Her Divorce Settlement

    Johnny Depp continues to claim that Amber Heard hasn't donated the $7 million divorce settlement, which her lawyers say she pledged over 10 years

  • Boy with autism searched ‘how to hide from police’ before disappearing, NE cops say

    “He could very well be watching us right now, laughing at us,” police said.

  • Damian Lillard receives April NBA Cares Community Assist Award

    The award is for recognition of his continued efforts to empower young people across Portland.

  • Why Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Rekindled Romance Is Especially Exciting For Them

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted together back in L.A., weeks after they first fueled rumors that they have rekindled their romance. Scroll on for the latest update on their relationship.

  • Exclusive: White House meets with The Asian American Foundation

    President Biden, Vice President Harris and other White House officials met this afternoon with members of the The Asian American Foundation (TAAF), a newly formed philanthropic group aimed at fighting racism against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Violent attacks against Asians — lighting victims on fire, stabbings, stompings, assaults with hammers — have continued to rise this year even with more national attention.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: President Biden today signed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law, which directs law enforcement to better identify anti-Asian racism and track specific crimes for more data collection. However, dozens of organizations opposed the legislation, arguing the directive "relies on anti-Black law enforcement" and ignores violence by police.In attendance at today's meeting were Deputy Assistant to the President and AAPI Senior Liaison Erika Moritsugu, White House Public Engagement Director Cedric Richmond and Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice.Sonal Shah, president of TAAF, and members of the group's board discussed with the White House how they plan to distribute the funds across three goals — education, data and research, and fighting back against AAPI hate.TAAF Advisory Council members Lisa Ling and Daniel Dae Kim, representatives from the Anti-Defamation League, MacArthur Foundation and other TAAF partners attended virtually.Meanwhile, TAAF also says it has now raised over $1 billion in total philanthropic contributions, representing an additional $750 million in the two weeks since its launch. The big picture: The U.S. has a long history of anti-Asian racism dating back centuries and of leaving out Asian American history from school programs and textbooks. An 1854 California Supreme Court ruling barred Asian people from testifying in court against a white person. The Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 was the first major law targeting specific immigrants.During a press conference Tuesday, Congresswoman Judy Chu, chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, acknowledged the work that President Biden's administration has done, but also said she would like to "see every level of government issue an apology for the Chinese Exclusion Act."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.