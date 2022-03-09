Elderly Fresno County man wakes to men in his home. He was hit and robbed, deputies say

A man woke up to robbers in his home before they struck him and stole his car on Wednesday, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The man reported the home-invasion robbery about 9:30 a.m. after he heard two men in his home on Church Avenue near Locan Avenue just outside Fresno, sheriff’s spokesperson Tony Botti said.

The robbers struck the victim, who was described as being in his 80s, and stole his 2012 Ford Mustang, according to deputies.

One of the men had a handgun, Botti said.

The victim’s injuries were not serious but he received medical attention at the scene, Botti said.

Deputies and property crimes detectives were canvassing the neighborhood, speaking with residents and searching for surveillance video, Botti said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111 or Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.