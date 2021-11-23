Elderly Horseheads man reported missing, found dead after one-vehicle crash

An elderly Horseheads man who was reported missing by his family was found dead over the weekend.

The family of John P. Kaysa, 78, of Prospect Hill Road in the Town of Horseheads, reported him missing Nov. 18 after he didn't return home, according to the Chemung County Sheriff's Office.

The last contact family members had with Kaysa was on Nov. 16, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies began searching for Kaysa, who had been operating a silver Honda CR-V sport utility vehicle.

The sheriff's office also contacted other local police agencies and entered Kaysa into state and national databases as a missing person.

Coronavirus: New York COVID cases surge 28%, highest rates since April. Check by region

For subscribers: NY is looking for snowplow drivers. Will your road be plowed when a winter storm hits?

Politics: Democrats push for resignation of Elmira councilman Tory Kitching, absent since July

Around 7 a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies were patrolling the Prospect Hill Road area when they located Kaysa's vehicle over an embankment and several hundred feet off the roadway.

Deputies found Kaysa dead inside the vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash revealed Kaysa had been traveling south on Prospect Hill Road and failed to negotiate a sharp turn in the roadway.

The SUV went down a drainage embankment and struck a tree head-on before coming to a stop in a heavily wooded area, where it was not visible from the road.

Investigators believe Kaysa suffered a medical episode that caused him to leave the roadway. The Chemung County Coroner's Office responded to the scene and is assisting with determining a cause of death.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Elderly Horseheads man dead in crash after family reports him missing