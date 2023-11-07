Elderly Jewish man dies after violent altercation at dueling rallies in Thousand Oaks

The death of a 69-year-old Jewish man at counter pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian demonstrations Thursday in Thousand Oaks has been ruled a homicide, authorities announced.

Deputies with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls at around 3:20 p.m. about a battery at the intersection of Westlake and Thousand Oaks boulevards where the demonstrations were taking place.

At the scene, authorities located the victim, identified as Paul Kessler, suffering from a head injury. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

“Witness accounts indicated that Kessler was involved in a physical altercation with counter-protester(s),” a VCSO news release stated. “During the altercation, Kessler fell backwards and struck his head on the ground.”

According to the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles, the victim was “struck in the head by a megaphone wielded by a pro-Palestinian protestor.”

Protest Death

A video posted to social media shows the man lying on the ground with an obvious head injury as two people, including a pro-Palestinian demonstrator, try to help.

“While we wait for more information from our law enforcement partners, we remind you that this is the fourth major antisemitic crime committed in Los Angeles this year alone,” the Federation said in a statement. “Violence against our people has no place in civilized society. We demand safety. We will not tolerate violence against our community. We will do everything in our power to prevent it.”

The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death was a blunt force head injury and ruled the manner of death to be homicide, the release stated.

California cities ditching online comments due to surging hate speech

Authorities did not say whether anyone has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The sheriff’s office added that it has not ruled out the possibility that Kessler’s death was the result of a hate crime and is urging anyone who witnessed the incident or who was present at the demonstration to contact Detective Stump at 805-384-4745.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or by following this link.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.