A elderly Kennewick murder suspect appears in court with cuts and stitches

A 73-year-old murder suspect with cuts, stitches and carrying a cane appeared in court Wednesday afternoon.

Leroy N. Martin of Kennewick is accused of killing his wife, Susan Martin, 66, and is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder.

He made his first appearance in Benton County Superior Court after his arrest on Tuesday. He walked to the defense table with a cane and leaning on nearby furniture.

Prosecutors asked for $500,000 bail based on the nature of the allegation, and a criminal history from Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

Judge Jackie Stam agreed to that amount but said defense attorneys could raise the issue at another hearing.

Details about what police believe happened haven’t been released, but family members have been concerned about Martin’s mental health.

Facebook commentors said family members had been looking for help for him.

On Tuesday, police were called to 3904 W. Seventh Ave. about 10:30 a.m. after family members found Susan Martin dead with stab wounds.

Her husband was in the home and arrested at that time.

Online court records show Leroy Martin served about two years in jail for felony burglary/breaking and entering in Kootenai, Idaho, in the early 1980s.