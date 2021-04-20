  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Elderly Korean couple attacked in park in California by same man who harassed Olympian Sakura Kokumai, police say

Elinor Aspegren, USA TODAY
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Olympian Sakura Kokumai said she was verbally harassed and called racial slurs in early April. Now, weeks later, authorities say they arrested her harasser after he attacked a senior couple on Sunday.

According to authorities, Michael Vivona, 25, punched a 79-year-old man and his 80-year-old wife, knocking them to the ground while they were walking in a park in Orange, California, about 40 miles from Los Angeles. Both are Korean American, said Orange City Police Sergeant Phillip McMullin.

Though he didn't make any statements during the attack, Vivona "made statements that proved that the assault was racially motivated" in interviews with the police, McMullin told USA TODAY.

"He had a hate towards Asians and made that clear," he added.

Both seniors suffered minor injuries and were released at the scene.

Kokumai, who is Japanese American, was training in the same park April 1 when Vivona began to yell at her.

“You’re a loser. Go home, you stupid b----,” he said, according to videos Kokumai posted on Instagram. “I’ll f--- you up.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sakura Kokumai (@sakurakokumaikarate)

“What happened to me was nothing compared to what we see on social media right now -- people getting hit, people get slashed, people getting killed,” Kokumai told USA TODAY in early April.

'We need to protect each other.'Olympic hopefuls say they've experienced anti-Asian hate

Vivera is believed to be homeless and living out of his car, McMullin said. He was booked on two counts of elder abuse and one count of criminal threats in reference to the incident in early April.

When the assault occurred Sunday, "community members surrounded the suspect," keeping him in the park until police arrived, McMullin said.

Orange County saw a tenfold increase in hate incident reports in 2020, according to Orange County Human Relations, a nonprofit that works closely with the county to track and respond to hate crimes and racism, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Last month, the Orange County Board of Supervisors passed two anti-hate crime resolutions following a hike in such crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. The Orange County Human Relations Commission said such crimes have increased 10-fold over the past year.

'Be there for them as a community': A string of attacks against Asian Americans rattles California's Bay Area: This group of 700 volunteers is taking action

Hate crimes against Asian Americans: Here's what activists, lawmakers and police are doing to stop the violence

Hate crimes and attacks on Asians and Asian-Americans have “significantly increased” since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Anti-Defamation League. Former President Donald Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric — he blamed China for the virus, and used slurs to describe the pandemic — contributed to the rise in anti-Asian racism, according to an ADL study published last month.

Contributing: Nancy Armour, USA TODAY; Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Man accused of harassing Olympian and punching Korean couple arrested

Recommended Stories

  • Older Korean-Americans in LA fearful amid anti-Asian attacks

    Yong Sin Kim, an 85-year-old Korean immigrant living in a senior apartment complex in downtown Los Angeles, says he rarely leaves home these days. Three floors up in the same building, Hyang Ran Kim, 74, waits for her daughter to pick her up. Amid a surge of anti-Asian violence, fear creeps in and alters the daily life of vulnerable Asian seniors.

  • Asian Woman in SF Followed, Robbed of $16,000 Rolex at Gunpoint

    An Asian woman in her 50s was held at gunpoint and robbed of her jewelry -- including a $16,000 Rolex watch -- at San Francisco’s Sunset District last October, new surveillance footage shows. ﻿The surveillance footage, now under investigation by the San Francisco police, shows two suspects emerging from a white SUV. Lee told ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim that one of her attackers was arrested in Georgia last week.

  • Man Attacks Undercover Asian Cop, Gets Released Without Bail in New York

    A man accused of trying to shove an undercover Asian cop onto subway tracks in Queens has been released without bail on Sunday. Ricardo Hernandez, 32, allegedly used anti-Asian slurs against the officer before threatening to beat him up. “That’s why you people are getting beat up,” police quoted Hernandez as saying, according to the New York Post.

  • 'Mortal Kombat' Video of SJ Sergeant Performing Baton Tricks Investigated by Internal Affairs

    A police sergeant who showed off his baton handling skills in a video set to music from the film "Mortal Kombat," is now under investigation by the San Jose Police Department's internal affairs office. Sgt. Eddie Chan can be seen performing martial arts moves with two police batons. This selfie video landed @SanJosePD Sgt. Eddie Chan in the Internal Affairs Dept.

  • Suspect Gives Couple His ID After Breaking In, Stealing Their Money in NY Hotel

    Police say they arrested a Long Island man after he allegedly left his ID following a hotel room break-in in Manhasset, New York on April 16. Michael C. Lee, 29, allegedly entered another guest's room at the Travelodge hotel on Northern Boulevard at around 3 a.m. through their unlocked sliding glass window, according to CBS New York.

  • Grizzly mauling near Yellowstone kills backcountry guide

    A Montana backcountry guide has died after he was mauled by a large grizzly bear that was probably defending a nearby moose carcass just outside Yellowstone National Park, officials said Monday. Charles “Carl” Mock, 40, who lived in the park gateway community of West Yellowstone, died Saturday, two days after he was attacked while fishing alone in a forested area along the Madison River several miles north of West Yellowstone, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Christine Koosman said.

  • Male influencers take a sudden interest in an unconventional career path: 'Being audacious pays off'

    YouTube's most controversial star is leading the way.

  • Philippines' Duterte would send navy ships in South China Sea to assert claim over resources

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday he was prepared to send his military ships in the South China Sea to "stake a claim" over oil and mineral resources in the disputed part of the strategic waterway. With some critics complaining Duterte had gone soft by refusing to push Beijing to comply with an arbitration ruling, he said the public can be assured he would assert the country's claims to resources like oil and minerals in the South China Sea. Duterte has sought to build an alliance with China and has been reluctant to confront its leadership, having been promised billions of dollars of loans and investments, much of which have yet to materialise, frustrating nationalists.

  • Are America's schools safe for Asian Americans?

    Eight out of 10 Asian American youths reported being bullied and harassed during the pandemic. RyanJLane/E+ via Getty ImagesThe rise in anti-Asian hate crimes during the pandemic has prompted many Asian American parents to enroll their children in remote learning out of concern for their child’s safety at school. Asian American youths are enrolled in remote learning at much higher rates than other racial groups. Federal data show that 78% of Asian American eighth graders attended school virtually in February 2021, whereas just 59% of Black, 59% of Latino and 29% of white students attended school virtually. Here, three scholars address school safety for Asian American students. Are American schools dangerous for Asian American students? Aggie J. Yellow Horse, assistant professor of Asian Pacific American Studies at Arizona State University. Data show that many Asian American youths have experienced anti-Asian violence in the past year. Asian Americans have experienced a great deal of racial harassment amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A recent survey found that 1 in 8 Asian Americans reported experiencing anti-Asian hate incidents in 2020. The victims of that harassment aren’t just adults – they include students. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 3,800 hate incidents targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have been reported to the Stop AAPI Hate National Reporting Center. Among the incidents early in the pandemic, 16% percent of the targets were Asian American youths ages 12-20. Anti-Asian hate crimes have been on a steep rise during the pandemic. Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images The majority of the young victims, about 80%, reported being bullied or verbally harassed. In over half the incidents, the perpetrator used anti-Asian hate rhetoric. About 1 in 5 hate incidents happened at school. National trends before the pandemic suggested that Asian American students were already more likely to experience racial discrimination, such as race-related name-calling, from their peers at school than other categories of students. About 11% of Asian American students reported being called hate-related words, compared with 6.3% of white students in 2015. A separate study found that bullying and physical violence were less of an issue for Asian American students. Only about 7.3% reported being bullied at school in 2017, compared with 23% of white students. How common race-based harassment against Asian students is can vary based on different factors, such as where students live, their gender, grades or immigration status. For example, a study from California found that Asian American sixth graders in California reported being bullied and victimized at higher rates than other racial groups. What are the biggest worries for Asian American youth and parents? Charissa S. L. Cheah, professor of psychology at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County Many Asian American parents are worried that their children will be the victims of discrimination once school reopens. Asian American parents are worried about schools reopening. NPR3.38 MB (download) In one survey, nearly 1 in 2 Chinese American parents and 1 in 2 Chinese American youth reported being directly targeted with COVID-19 racial discrimination in person or online. About 4 in 5 of these parents and their children also reported witnessing racism directed at someone else of their own race either online or in person. Despite their concerns, some parents may avoid talking to their children about anti-Asian racism to avoid scaring them while they are at school. Even if parents want to have the “race talk” with their children, many struggle with how to talk to their children about the potential racism they might encounter. Some parents may not have been taught these lessons while growing up and are grappling with how to make sense of these experiences. Anti-Asian racism is also associated with greater depressive symptoms and anxiety in Chinese American parents and their children. A majority of Americans blame China for its mishandling of the coronavirus outbreak. Researchers have found that even thinking that one’s racial or ethnic group is viewed by the general public as a threat to the health of Americans is linked to poorer mental health in both Chinese American parents and youths. Asian Americans are less likely than non-Hispanic white Americans to seek mental health help. This is due in part to perceived stigma, language barriers and lack of mental health providers of the same ethnicity. These disparities are even greater for Asian American families with fewer financial resources. Elderly Asian Americans are at a higher risk of being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19. Ringo Chiu/AFP via Getty Images Some Asian American parents have also expressed concerns about the ability of schools to maintain appropriate COVID-19-related health and safety measures. They are worried about the health risks that children exposed to others at school might bring home. Asians Americans are more likely to live in a multigenerational household, in which older adults might be at a higher health risk. Even if parents choose to keep their children home because of one or several of these concerns, they are getting the message that in-person education is superior to virtual education. Being out of physical school could cause Asian Americans to miss out on these opportunities and resources even more. Also, due to the “model minority myth,” which characterizes Asian Americans as successful, the needs of this very diverse group, including a large number of immigrant and refugee Asian families in the U.S., are often overlooked. With 30% of Asian Americans reporting limited English proficiency, these families are more difficult to reach. The fears of being harassed also make some parents reluctant to access educational materials or free meals or even reach out to teachers or counselors for help. What can schools do to reduce threats to Asian American students? Kevin Gee, an associate professor in the school of education at the University of California Davis Helping students build strong and supportive relationships with each other can reduce their physical victimization and buffer the negative effects of discrimination Asian Americans face. Schools can also create supportive environments by implementing a range of evidence-based approaches, such as building teachers’ cultural knowledge and strengthening teacher-student relationships. Activities like engaging students in class discussions about bullying have been shown to reduce bullying. Class discussions around the harms of bullying in schools can prevent harassment toward Asian American students. RichVintage/E+via Getty Images Alongside initiatives to build supportive environments, schools should also consider partnering with parents. Directly engaging Asian American parents in anti-bullying initiatives can help reduce victimization. For example, schools can collaborate with parents to craft disciplinary policies on bullying. Schools can also hold workshops to teach parents how to handle and prevent bullying. In order to reduce threats and eradicate harm, I believe schools will need to consider whether they are doing enough to protect Asian American youth. One landmark case underscores this. In the aftermath of violent attacks on Asian American students at South Philadelphia High School in 2009, a Department of Justice investigation revealed that the school district was “deliberately indifferent” to harassment against Asian students that fueled the attacks. A key takeaway: Harms against Asian American students can be systemic and require broader structural solutions. When South Philadelphia High School began to do more to promote multicultural awareness and improved systems to report and investigate harassment, the school saw fewer violent incidents. To make Asian American youth feel safe and protected, schools need to track, report and respond to incidents of hate against Asian Americans, especially among Asian American ethnic subgroups. Subgroup data, often lacking on Asian Americans, can be a powerful tool in revealing potential disparities and highlighting groups that schools need to target for support. I believe schools also need to invest in longer-term systemic changes such as including a more complete history of Asian Americans in U.S. social studies curricula. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Charissa S. L. Cheah, University of Maryland, Baltimore County; Aggie Yellow Horse, Arizona State University, and Kevin A. Gee, University of California, Davis. Read more:Test prep is a rite of passage for many Asian-AmericansThe missing elements in the debate about affirmative action and Asian-American students Charissa S. L. Cheah receives funding from the National Science Foundation, and previously from the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development and the Foundation for Child Development (FCD).Aggie Yellow Horse works for the Stop AAPI Hate National Reporting Center. Aggie Yellow Horse previously received funding from the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development.Kevin A. Gee receives funding from the Institute of Education Sciences (IES), and previously from the Spencer Foundation and the Foundation for Child Development (FCD).

  • Michigan Governor Traveled Out of State to Visit Chronically Ill Father

    Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer traveled out of state to visit her father, who has a chronic illness, within the past six months and at least one month ago, a spokeswoman told Lansing-based MIRS News on Monday. The news comes after Whitmer cautioned against traveling to Florida for spring break amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the state. Several Michigan health officials reportedly traveled out of the state for spring break, despite Whitmer’s recommendation to remain in Michigan. Whitmer’s “dad was fully vaccinated, and the governor is tested regularly and has never tested positive for COVID,” spokeswoman Tiffany Brown told MIRS. The governor traveled to see “her elderly father who is battling a chronic illness” and did not arrive during spring break, Brown said. Brown did not say to which state Whitmer traveled; however, a source told MIRS that the governor’s father has a home in Florida. Whitmer has also traveled out of Michigan to attend President Biden’s inauguration and to visit Michigan National Guard troops stationed in Washington, D.C., after supporters of President Trump rioted at the Capitol in January. “All trips were very brief, two full days or less, closely following public health guidelines, and were made when Michigan’s daily positivity rate was in the low single digits,” Brown noted. “Due to ongoing security concerns, we will not comment further on the governor’s personal schedule.” Ted Goodman, communications director for the Michigan Republican Party, criticized Whitmer’s decision to travel. “Gov. Whitmer and the Democrat Party shut down the Michigan economy, closed schools and continue to warn us about traveling during this pandemic, yet she refuses to abide by the same set of rules,” Goodman said in a written statement. “Gov. Whitmer’s COVID-19 response can be summed up as — rules for thee, but not for me.”

  • U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world

    The U.S. State Department said on Monday it will boost its "Do Not Travel" guidance to about 80% of countries worldwide, citing "unprecedented risk to travelers" from the COVID-19 pandemic. The State Department already listed 34 out of about 200 countries as "Level 4: Do Not Travel," including places like Chad, Kosovo, Kenya, Brazil, Argentina, Haiti, Mozambique, Russia and Tanzania. "This update will result in a significant increase in the number of countries at Level 4: Do Not Travel, to approximately 80% of countries worldwide," the department said in a statement.

  • Bryce Love's release by Washington serves as cautionary tale for NFL prospects on the fence

    A former top NFL prospect, Love's career in Washington is over before it started thanks in part to an ACL tear in his college finale.

  • Leaders of Proud Boys ordered jailed on Capitol riot charges

    A federal judge on Monday ordered two leaders of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group to be arrested and jailed while awaiting trial on charges they planned and coordinated an attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. Joseph Biggs and Ethan Nordean had been free since their March 10 indictment, but U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly concluded that the two men are dangerous and no conditions for their release could be adequate. The judge said Biggs and Nordean “facilitated political violence” even if they weren't armed and didn't assault anybody at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

  • Watch a disgruntled Tesla owner jump on top of a car at the Shanghai auto show

    The woman yelled about Tesla cars having defective brakes before being dragged away by security, several news outlets reported.

  • Smashburger enters chicken sandwich wars with spicy new entrant

    Smashburger is jumping into the chicken sandwich craze.

  • Opinion: One reason tuition keeps soaring? Colleges' unhealthy obsession with 'yield'

    Yield — the percentage of students accepted to a college who ultimately decide to go there — is a crucial factor in higher education finance.

  • High-speed rail line from Las Vegas to LA on track to break ground in 2021

    Brightline West CEO Mike Reininger did not give a definitive date on when shovels would commence the 170-mile Las Vegas-California route.

  • Deshaun Watson attorney: 22 women who filed suits against Texans quarterback are all lying

    Lawyer Rusty Hardin submitted a legal filing Monday which responds to the first accuser's litigation and builds out counter-allegations against the other 21 women.

  • Jaslyn Adams shooting: First grader shot 6 times, Chicago police investigating if father was target

    CHICAGO – The 7-year-old girl killed Sunday afternoon while with her father in a McDonald’s drive-thru was a first grade student who attended a Chicago public school in Humboldt Park and Chicago detectives are investigating her fatal shooting as possibly targeting her father, according to police. Jaslyn Adams, 7, was shot six times Sunday as she and her father waited in a drive-thru line at ...

  • Chauvin trial judge says Waters's comments could overturn a verdict on appeal

    After final arguments in the Derek Chauvin trial were delivered, defense attorney Eric Nelson moved for a mistrial based in part because of statements made by Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif. In Minnesota on Saturday, Waters responded to reporters’ questions about what protesters should do, saying, “We've got to stay on the street, and we've got to get more active. We've got to get more confrontational. We've got to make sure that they know that we mean business.” Chauvin trial Judge Peter Cahill said those remarks could lead to a verdict being overturned on appeal. Before ultimately denying the mistrial request, Cahill slammed elected officials for talking about the case, “especially in a manner that is disrespectful to the rule of law and to the judicial branch and our function.”