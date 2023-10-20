Elderly man, 72, injured during assault by moped driver on NYC sidewalk

A man riding his moped on a Manhattan sidewalk assaulted a senior citizen who told him to watch where he was going, shoving the 72-year-old victim into a concert flowerpot, busting his hip, police said Friday.

The suspect was speeding down the sidewalk on his moped near E. 14th St. and Union Square West around 2 p.m. on Sept. 27 when the victim told him to be careful and watch where he was heading, according to the NYPD.

The man on the bike stopped, got off and confronted the victim, according to cops.

“This is what happens when you speak,” police said the attacker told the victim as he punched and shoved him.

The victim, police said, fell into the flowerpot and fractured his hip. Medics took him to Bellevue Medical Center.

Anyone with information about the attacker is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.