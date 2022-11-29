Elderly man assaulted in attempted armed robbery at Exxon, police searching for suspect

The DeKalb Police Department is asking for your help to find a robbery suspect.

On Nov. 25, police said the man in the photo attempted an armed robbery at an Exxon on 3384 E Ponce De Leon Ave.

During the attempt, police said the suspect assaulted and tried to rob an elderly man inside the store.

If you see this person, police encourage you to contact Detective R.A. Wright of the Dekalb County Police Department at 770 724-7780.

