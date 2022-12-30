Elderly man in critical condition after assault and robbery, Clovis police say

A 78-year-old man was hospitalized on Friday following an assault that left him in critical condition.

According to the Clovis Police Department, the man was attacked and robbed outside a a store at Herndon and Clovis avenues around 8 a.m. Responding officers found him on the sidewalk with a head injury.

He remained at the hospital in critical condition as of Friday afternoon.

Police have arrested a 37-year-old man, following a description given by a store employee who witnessed the attack.

Joseph Wright, police said, was in possession of the victim’s cell phone when he was taken into custody. It does not appear a weapon was used during the alleged assault.

Wright faced felony charges for robbery and battery, police said.