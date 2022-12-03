Elderly man critically injured after being shot on Glenwood Road, police say

A man was critically injured in a shooting in DeKalb County.

Police said they were called out to the 3900 block of Glenwood Road about a person shot.

When they got to the scene, police said they found a man in his 60s who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Detectives have no additional information at this time.

