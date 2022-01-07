Elderly man detained in fatal shooting west of Joplin

Jan. 7—Jasper County sheriff's deputies are investigating the fatal shooting of a 50-year-old man Friday at a residence west of Joplin.

Deputies responding to a call about noon reporting an altercation in progress at 1763 S. Malang Road found a man lying in the yard of the residence dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The sheriff's office said in a news release that a 75-year-old man was detained for questioning and that investigators were not seeking any other persons of interest in the shooting.

The names of the shooting victim and the man detained have not been released pending the notification of family members and further investigation of what led to the shooting, according to the sheriff's office.

