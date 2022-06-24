An elderly man dies after attack at Shreveport city jail. Here's what you need to know

Here's what you need to know about the elderly man that died June 20, due to a beating that occurred at Shreveport City Jail.

From the beginning

On June 3, Bobby Young, 72, was arrested for narcotics and was booked into the city jail.

While in holding, Young was attacked by another inmate, Andrew Adaway, 35. Police said the attack appeared to be unprovoked.

Once the officers discovered the attack, they intervened and contacted Shreveport Fire Department for medical assistance.

Young was then transported to Ochsner LSU Health, where he was admitted and treated for head injuries.

Recent news: Elderly man dies after being beaten in Shreveport city jail

What happened next?

In response to the attack, Adaway was charged with aggravated second-degree battery.

On June 20, Young died at Ochsner LSU Health. The autopsy indicated that his death was a result of the injuries he sustained during the attack on June 3.

Adaway's charges were upgraded on June 23 to second-degree murder.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Elderly man dies after attack in Shreveport Shreveport City Jail