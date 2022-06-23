Elderly man dies after being beaten in Shreveport city jail

A prisoner has died after being beaten at the Shreveport City Jail.

On June 3, Bobbie Young, 72, was beaten by a fellow inmate and was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health. Young died June 20, at 4:39 p.m.

Young's death marks the 31st homicide to date in Caddo Parish in 2022.

The exact determination of method and manner of his death is under investigation.

