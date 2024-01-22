Elderly man dies in Kansas City house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man has died after a house fire in Blue Summit, Missouri, on Sunday morning.

Dispatch received the call around 9 a.m. Inter City Pumper #1 and Inter City Squad #1 arrived at 9:10 a.m.

The first units on scene reported heavy fire on all four sides on a double story residence with roof collapse.

Aid was requested for Kansas City Fire Department at 0921 hours for additional crews, but none was available at that time.

Extremely cold temperatures did not help the conditions. The scene was very slick and cold.

The victim lived alone and was elderly and had several space heaters in the bedroom area.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is trying to locate a family member before his name is released.

The Missouri State Fire Marshall Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Inter City fire fighters remained on scene most of the day trying to make access to difficult areas of the residence and put out hot spots.

Several firefighters were treated at the scene for cold exposure injuries.

