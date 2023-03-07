Elderly man fatally shoots younger man Tuesday morning in Bridgeport neighborhood, police say

A 76-year-old man fatally shot a younger man Tuesday morning when an argument turned physical in the Bridgeport neighborhood, Chicago police said.

About 9:40 a.m., the older man got into an argument with the younger man in the 3100 block of South May Street and the argument turned into a fight, police said.

The older man, who has a firearm owner’s identification card, discharged his weapon, striking the younger man in the head. The younger man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the deceased man was 45 to 50 years of age.

The older man was taken to Jesse Brown VA Medical Center for an evaluation. He was listed in good condition, police said.

Detectives were investigating.