Elderly man fatally shot at Havelock home Sunday night

An elderly man was found by Havelock Police Department dead inside of a home he shared as a result from multiple gunshot wounds late Sunday night.

Joseph Scarangella Jr., 66, was the victim of the shooting that Havelock Police and EMS responded to around 11:30 p.m. on 201 Kyle Drive.

Eric Ericson, 39, was arrested. He's charged with an open-count of murder and placed in the Craven County Jail without bond.

Three people lived in the home including Anna Ericson, the mother of the suspect and Scarangella sister. Anna Ericson did not suffer any injuries.

Law enforcement said no further details are available as the investigation is still underway, according to the news release.

This article originally appeared on Sun Journal: Man killed in shooting on Kyle Drive in Havelock. One person arrested