Elderly man killed in hit and run crash outside Miami Gun Show. Police search for driver

Devoun Cetoute
·1 min read

An elderly man was killed in a hit and run crash outside the Miami Gun Show Saturday afternoon.

Miami-Dade police say a person driving a 2015-17 Mercedes-Benz C-Class hit the 72-year-old unidentified man who was trying to cross Southwest 24th Street.

The Mercedes driver didn’t stop and continued driving on 24th Street, police say. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the man dead on the scene.

Police are searching for the Mercedes, which should have extensive front-end damage and be missing a passenger side mirror cover.

Derek Mann, who spoke with Local 10 News, saw the crash happen in front him.

“The guy ran in front of us to cross the street from the bus stop. We hit the breaks,” Mann told Local 10 News. “The other guy hit him probably going 50 to 60 mph, swerved around, and just took off.”

A Mercedes-Benz C-Class driver hit and killed a 72-year-old man. Miami-Dade police are looking for the driver and the car (pictured).
A Mercedes-Benz C-Class driver hit and killed a 72-year-old man. Miami-Dade police are looking for the driver and the car (pictured).

Recommended Stories

  • Head-on crash in Madera County leaves 1 dead, 1 severely injured

    A head-on crash ended in flames in the Valley on Thursday night, killing a driver and prompting road closures.

  • Rebound in US and China boosts sales at Mercedes Benz-owner Daimler

    The world's largest luxury carmaker raised its outlook on Friday as a result of its profitability this year.

  • 2 Friendswood men killed when crane hits truck on I-10 near Beaumont

    According to DPS, the driver, 37-year-old Sarfaraz Karowadia, and his passenger, 42-year-old Altaf Kasowadia were both pronounced dead at the scene.

  • ASEAN leaders tell Myanmar coup general to end killings

    Southeast Asian leaders demanded an immediate end to killings and the release of political detainees in Myanmar in an emergency summit Saturday with its top general and coup leader who, according to Malaysia's prime minister, did not reject them outright. The leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations also told Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing during the two-hour talks in Jakarta that a dialogue between contending parties in Myanmar should immediately start, with the help of ASEAN envoys.

  • Thanks to DeSantis’ fascist policies, civil-rights lawyers have their hands full in Florida | Opinion

    A civil-rights fight looms in Florida courts — and not a minute too soon.

  • Betty Boothroyd, 91, 'investigated by ethics watchdog for missing sexual harassment training'

    Baroness Boothroyd, the former Commons Speaker, is facing an investigation by Parliament’s ethics watchdog for failing to attend a sexual harassment course, it was reported on Saturday night. The 91-year-old did not attend a training session - which is compulsory for peers, but not MPs - because she was recovering from open-heart surgery. But despite informing the standards commissioner of her medical condition, she was told a formal probe would still be opened into her conduct, the Mail on Sunday reported. She is one of 60 peers facing investigation over their failure to attend the session, called Valuing Everyone, run by a controversial consultancy which has also overseen Parliament’s unconscious bias training. In correspondence shared with the newspaper, Lady Boothroyd told the standards watchdog: “The reason I have not been able to respond to the requirements is due to the fact that early in March 2020, I was advised by two consultants to leave London and isolate at my home in the country. “I had [an] aorta valve replacement followed by [a] leak in [the] mitral valve. The respiratory consultant in particular insisted I stay out of London and in the country.” Lucy Scott-Moncrieff, the House of Lords commissioner for standards, asked in her response whether the medical condition meant Lady Boothroyd could not attend the course online. Lady Boothroyd said this was the case. The following day, however, Ms Scott-Moncrief announced she would be investigating Lady Boothroyd regardless. The peer told the Mail on Sunday: “I’m very happy to be trained when this is all over - you’re never too old to learn.” Neil O’Brien, the Tory MP, told the newspaper: “The idea that Betty Boothroyd, who is one of the most widely respected parliamentarians of her generation, is some kind of threat because she hasn’t done some online course is beyond laughable.”

  • Bodycam footage shows Virginia police shot man multiple times after mistaking phone for a gun

    Family says 32-year-old Isaiah Brown entered intensive care with ten gunshot wounds

  • Witness testifies he fired the shot that killed Durham Chinese restaurant owner

    “My bullet is the one that killed the man, but I am not the only one (responsible),” Hykeem Deshun Cox, 24, testified.

  • Driver charged with murder in fatal wrong-way crash on I-35 in Johnson County

    A highway patrol report said William Carter was driving the wrong way on Interstate 35 and appeared to have been drinking.

  • U.S. stands with Australia over axed China deal

    Speaking to reporters during a daily briefing, the State Department spokesman Ned Price said that while Australia makes its own decisions, the U.S. will continue standing in solidarity with its ally over China's "coercive diplomacy".The Chinese embassy in Australia earlier criticized the move by Foreign Minister Marise Payne to veto two agreements signed by Victoria state as "provocative" and said it would further damage ties.Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters on Thursday the accords were cancelled because his federal government didn't want other levels of government to enter into agreements that conflict with Australia's foreign policy.Under a new process, states must consult with the foreign minister before signing agreements with other nations.Payne earlier told local radio the policy was "not aimed at any one country", but Wang Wenbin, a spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry, expressed doubt over that claim during a regular news conference in Beijing.The spokesman warned Australia against travelling "further down the wrong path to avoid making the already strained China-Australia relations worse." China is the largest trading partner of New Zealand and Australia.

  • Lawsuit blames 'culture of recklessness' in Florida sheriff's office for fatal shooting of Black teens

    Civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced a lawsuit Friday on behalf of the families of Sincere Pierce and Angelo "A.J." Crooms.

  • LA official returning beachfront to Black family says ‘whole country’ should give back ‘stolen’ land

    ‘We as a collective society should apologise,’ LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn says

  • ‘We tried to stop it’: Trump officials reveal what really happened with bleach-gate on its year anniversary

    ‘I lost, and it went how it did,’ says one former aide

  • This Once-Thriving Seafood Chain Just Declared Bankruptcy

    New Orleans–inspired full-service chain The Lost Cajun, which was named one of the top franchises in 2020, has now joined the unfortunate group of restaurant businesses severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The gumbo-and-seafood concept has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week, seeking protection after several of its locations closed down and with more closures pending.According to court documents reviewed by Restaurant Business, The Lost Cajun reported liabilities of more than $1.4 million and assets of about $338,000. The chain currently includes 25 locations across seven states, with the majority located in Colorado where it was founded. However, it expects to shut down more locations.RELATED: This Once Fast-Growing Burger Chain Is Close to Disappearing"A number of The Lost Cajun franchisees failed and those that remain open suffered significant revenue losses, with some indicating to the franchisor that closings are imminent," the company said in the filing.Founded in 2010 by Raymond "Griff" Griffin, the chain started franchising in 2018 and had dozens of locations in the pipeline at the time. While the company tried to alleviate its franchisees of some of the financial burden brought on by the pandemic, like eliminating franchisee fees and reducing employee salaries, some operators still went out of business.The company didn't outline reorganization plans in its court filing, but according to the Denver Business Journal, there still may be hope for the chain's survival. According to the company's LinkedIn page, 9 locations in Colorado are still open, and the chain is seeing some of its business returning.For more on recent restaurant closures, check out Parent Company of These 6 Restaurant Chains Just Declared Bankruptcy, and don't forget to sign up for our newsletter to get the latest restaurant news delivered straight to your inbox.

  • Pentagon unveils sensor that detects Covid in the body

    Invention inspired by huge virus outbreak on board USS Theodore Roosevelt

  • Founder of company hired by Arizona GOP to conduct ballot audit promoted election fraud falsehoods

    ‘After auditing adjudicated ballots... you may discover Trump got 200k more votes than previously reported in Arizona’

  • Bodycam footage shows Virginia police shot man multiple times after mistaking phone for a gun

    Family says 32-year-old Isaiah Brown entered intensive care with ten gunshot wounds

  • Indonesia submarine search feared to have failed as oxygen runs out

    Attempts by Indonesia to rescue 53 crew seem in vain as their oxygen supply is thought to have run out.

  • DMX’s casket carried through Brooklyn on a monster truck as bikers join memorial for rap icon

    Streets closed and lanes restricted to facilitate ceremonial journey across New York City

  • US has no immediate plans to share Covid vaccines with India amid record-breaking surge

    India is one of the world’s largest vaccine makers, but has struggled to maintain enough supply for its population amid a massive Covid surge