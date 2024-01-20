Elderly man killed in North Hollywood hit-and-run crash

A hit-and-run crash left an elderly man dead in North Hollywood while the suspect remains at large.

The incident happened on Thursday as the man was crossing the street on Vineland Avenue, just north of Vanowen Street, at around 1:05 p.m.

The victim was only identified only as a man in his 60s or 70s, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim was walking outside of a marked crosswalk at the time. As the suspect drove northbound on Vineland Avenue, video captured the driver slamming directly into the victim, sending his body tumbling into the air.

The suspect, driving a white sedan, continued speeding away, never stopping to render aid to the victim.

Arriving paramedics found the injured man lying on the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A hit-and-run crash in North Hollywood on Jan. 18, 2024 left an elderly man dead as the suspect sped away. (Los Angeles Police Department)

The man’s name is being withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin by the L.A. County Coroner’s Office.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to anyone who provides information leading to the suspect’s identification, apprehension, and conviction.

“Motorists are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves,” said LAPD. “The public is also reminded that pedestrians must obey all traffic laws and cross the street when it is safe to do so.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call LAPD Detective Otrosina at 818-644-8036 or Officer Krueger at 818-644-8020. The public can also call LAPD at 1-877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Police have released a video of the hit-and-run crash that can be viewed here.

