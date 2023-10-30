Elderly Man Punched in Face Twice by Man Outside Walmart: Cops

An elderly man was punched in the face twice while leaving a Walmart in Broward County, Florida. Surveillance video shows the man exiting the store with a shopping bag in his hand. As he gets past the first set of sliding doors, the subject punches him in the face. Detectives say the attacker did not steal anything from the victim, and the victim does not know the attacker and did not have words with him prior to the incident. The victim sustained minor injuries.

