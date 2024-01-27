Elderly man rescued from vehicle sinking in Folsom Lake

(FOX40.COM) — A man trapped in a vehicle that was sinking into Folsom Lake was rescued by boaters and El Dorado County deputies.

On Friday morning, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a sinking vehicle at Brown’s Ravine on Folsom Lake. While deputies were on their way to the scene, they said some boaters on the lake used their boat to push the vehicle closer to shore.

Upon arrival, a deputy observed an elderly male still inside the vehicle. Without hesitation, the deputy reportedly made his way into the water and helped the man escape the vehicle. The man was brought to shore where he was treated by awaiting paramedics.

