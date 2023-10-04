Elderly man sentenced to prison after attempting to bribe federal officer with $3K

A 71-year-old man was sentenced to a year in prison after pleading guilty to attempting to bribe a federal law enforcement officer.

Pedro Thiessen, a Mexican national living in Seminole, Texas, was sentenced Monday, Oct. 2, to one year in federal prison on one count of paying a bribe to a public official. He also was sentenced to three years of non-reporting supervised release after he serves his prison term.

"Homeland Security Investigations takes all bribery attempts of its employees extremely seriously,"Homeland Security Investigations El Paso Division Special Agent in Charge Francisco B. Burrola said in a statement. "In this case, an individual offered a monetary bribe to one of our special agents in return for assistance in recovering thousands of dollars he attempted to smuggle into the country. As a result, he is facing time in prison."

The sentencing was handed down by U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone at the Albert Armendariz Sr. Federal Courthouse in Downtown El Paso.

Thiessen pleaded guilty to the charge July 7 as part of a plea agreement, federal court records show.

He was facing up to 15 years in prison.

Thiessen was accused of offering to pay $3,000 to a Homeland Security Investigations agent if the agent would return more than $12,000 seized by federal law enforcement. The agent reported the bribery attempt to his supervisors, which resulted in Thiessen's arrest.

"I appreciate the integrity and dedication of the HSI agent involved to report the bribe and lead us to the arrest of this defendant," U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas Jaime Esparza said in a statement. "We will prosecute and hold accountable anyone who offers a bribe to the honorable federal law enforcement officers serving in this district."

"If you help me, I'll help you"

Thiessen crossed into the U.S. on Oct. 20, 2022, at the Ysleta Port of Entry carrying $12,171, a federal criminal complaint affidavit.

Thiessen failed to declare the money and it was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers. Federal law states any money over $10,000 must be declared to customs officials.

Thiessen later filed a petition asking for the money to be returned to him.

He was then interviewed by a U.S. Homeland Security Investigations special agent Jan. 6, 2023, regarding the petition. The agent investigation into the petition would decide if the money should be returned to Thiessen or forfeited to the government, the affidavit states.

Thiessen allegedly asked the agent at the end of the interview how they could work the situation out amongst themselves, the affidavit states.

He met with the same agent Jan. 30 for another interview regarding the petition.

Thiessen allegedly offered to pay the agent an unknown amount of money if the agent helped him get back the seized cash, the affidavit states.

"If you help me, I'll help you," Thiessen told the agent, the affidavit alleges.

The agent reported the alleged bribe to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Office of Professional Responsibility.

An investigation was then launched into the bribery allegation. The agent, now working with Office of Professional Responsibility special agents, called Thiessen on Feb. 6.

Thiessen allegedly said he would pay the agent $3,000 if he returned the $12,171 to him.

He agreed to meet the agent the following week, pay $1,000 upfront and pay the remaining $2,000 once he received the $12,171, the affidavit states.

The agent and Thiessen spoke Feb. 15 to arrange the meeting.

During a Feb. 15 call, the agent told Thiessen to be discreet because what they were doing was illegal and they could get into a lot of trouble for what they were doing, the affidavit states.

Thiessen allegedly replied that he understood and agreed to bring the $1,000 the next day, the affidavit alleges. They met at a restaurant in the 3400 block of Joe Battle Boulevard in East El Paso.

Thiessen allegedly paid the agent $1,000, the affidavit states.

He was then immediately arrested on suspicion of bribery of public officials.

Aaron Martinez may be reached at amartinez1@elpasotimes.com or on Twitter @AMartinezEPT.

