Elderly man shot, killed after attacking someone at Northeast Austin apartment, police say

Austin police on Tuesday identified an elderly man who they said was killed after attacking someone at a Northeast Austin apartment complex days ago.

Officers found Curtis Caldwell, 71, with gunshot wounds when they responded to a call in the 10100 block of Middle Fiskville Road shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Friday, according to a press release. Medics with Austin-Travis County EMS took Caldwell to the hospital, but he later died.

Homicide detectives said Caldwell attacked a man he knew and then that person, whom police did not identify, shot him. Police said no charges were filed against the person who killed Caldwell.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin police: Elderly man killed after attacking someone at apartment