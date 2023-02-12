Elderly man shoved to Brooklyn subway tracks in random attack

A man was shoved to the tracks in an unprovoked Brooklyn attack on Sunday, police sources said.

The 66-year-old victim was waiting for a Manhattan-bound No. 2 train at the President Street–Medgar Evers College station in Crown Heights when a man pushed him off the platform around 3 p.m., cops said.

The victim did not come into contact with a train or the electrified third rail, but suffered minor injuries when he fell to the trackbed. He was taken to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

The victim and his attacker don’t know each other, sources said.

Police were still searching for the culprit Sunday afternoon.