Elderly man will sit out Christmas before jail term

Dec. 23—A Boone County Judge on Tuesday ordered a 79-year-old man to report to jail on Monday.

Kenneth Ruckle of Thorntown pleaded guilty to intimidation, and two counts of battery against a public safety official, stemming from events in January.

Thorntown Police Chief Deputy Derek Babcock was serving a warrant for Tiffany Shull in the 600 block of W. Main Street, when Ruckle became upset and threatened him. Babcock was familiar with Shull and Ruckle from previous encounters that were "heated," he reported.

Ruckle was upset about Shull's arrest and threatened Babcock verbally and then with a handgun, according to court records.

Babcock moved Shull in handcuffs and himself outside, but Ruckle followed and fought Babcock. The two crashed through the porch railing, according to court records.

Babcock ordered Ruckle to the ground, and Ruckle told Babcock to get on the ground himself and kept fighting, according to court records.

Ruckle called to his son to shoot Babcock, the officer reported. The older man kicked, punched and repeatedly tried to grab Babcock's nether regions until Babcock struck him eight times about the head. Other officers arrived and Ruckle was subdued and taken to a hospital to have his head checked for injuries, according to court records.

Ruckle reportedly told medics in the ambulance that he was confused about how he got outside and injured.

Boone Circuit Court Judge Lori Schein sentenced Ruckle Tuesday to nine years with the Indiana Department of Correction but suspended three years of the sentence in favor of probation and another three years altogether. That leaves Ruckle with three one-year sentences that run concurrently and will be served in the Boone County Jail, followed by three years of probation.

Convicts who do not adhere to the terms of their probation may be sent to the DOC for part or all of the remainder of their original sentence.

She delayed Ruckle's imprisonment until after Christmas, ordering him to report to the jail on Monday.

Schein dismissed charges of resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct in exchange for his plea in this case and dismissed another case in which he was charged with intimidation and battery resulting in injury in May 2019.

Ruckle, who turns 80 in September, is due to represent himself in February on a charge of disorderly conduct filed in December 2018.