Elderly man stabbed multiple times while out for morning run: police

SAN DIEGO — An elderly man was stabbed multiple times while running in the Bay Park neighborhood Saturday morning, and a suspect remains on the loose, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, an 80-year-old man, described as a veteran, was jogging in the area of Littlefield Street and Frankfort Street around 5:20 a.m. when the attacked occurred.

From Ali Wong to Weezer, here’s a list of Labor Day weekend events in San Diego

Police say he was approached by a suspect who pushed the victim to the ground and then stabbed him in the throat, back of his neck and wrist.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene after the attack.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with injuries that were determined to be non-life threatening, police said.

SDPD described the suspect as a Hispanic man between 30 and 35-years-old who stands around 5 feet, 9 inches tall with long, straight hair and no facial hair. The suspect was last seen wearing a dark jacket, dark pants and carrying a skateboard.

SDPD’s Northern Division is handling the investigation. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.