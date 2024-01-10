Elderly man who can’t speak English missing in Naperville since Tuesday afternoon, police say

A Naperville man missing since Tuesday afternoon has yet to be found, authorities say.

Naperville police issued a community-wide message via the city’s Naper Notify system at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday alerting the public that officers were looking for an elderly man who left his home on foot earlier in the day.

The man was described as a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 176 pounds with gray hair and no facial hair. Police said the man does not speak English and did not have a cell phone in his possession.

He was last seen wearing a red zip-up jacket with gray sneakers.

Naperville police spokesman Rick Krakow confirmed Wednesday that the man was still reported as missing.

According to Krakow, police have followed all available leads and are no longer actively searching for the man.

“At this point, he’s a missing adult that is not listed as endangered,” Krakow said. “You know, the resources and our ability to locate somebody like that … they’ve kind of been exhausted right now.”

Officers responded to the man’s home about 1 p.m. Tuesday. Information was gathered at the scene and there were “some efforts to locate him in the area and follow a couple leads” but those were unsuccessful, Krakow said.

Police are concerned for the man’s safety, particularly with winter weather finally setting in this week, he said.

“The clothing that he was wearing is a concern and that’s why we were definitely taking the efforts to try to locate him,” Krakow said. “That was the only concern that was provided from the family.”

