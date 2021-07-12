Elderly man wakes up to find stranger in his bedroom

Jul. 12—An elderly man woke up to find a stranger in his bedroom early Sunday morning.

The 85-year-old man was asleep in his home in the 1900 block of 22nd Street Northwest when the light in his room was turned on at about half-past midnight Sunday, according to a Rochester police report.

The victim did not recognize the intruder and asked him to leave. Eventually, the two struggled and the victim was knocked down, injuring his arm. After the struggle, the intruder left and the victim, tired, went back to bed. He called police at 8:10 a.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, the victim turned over a bag of marijuana and a pipe that was left in his bathroom. He also told police that he'd left his door unlocked because he had relatives staying in a motorhome on the property, and he wanted to make sure they had access to the house overnight, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.

The burglar was described as being about 5-foot-8 with blond hair, Moilanen said.