An elderly man in a motorized wheelchair was shot in the leg in Brooklyn early Monday, police said.

The victim, believed to be in his 90s, was taken by medics to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

The shooter ran off, and police said it was not immediately clear if the victim was targeted or hit by a bullet meant for someone else.

The shooting happened just before 9:35 a.m. at Bergen st. and Rochester Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant.