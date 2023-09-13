Elderly man's friend accused of stealing $100K plus to finance her gambling habit

A 52-year-old Ocala woman accused of defrauding an elderly man out of nearly $200,000 has been arrested and charged with exploitation of elderly/$50,000 or more.

Here's what we know about the case:

Name of the person arrested: Michelle Marie Barone

Arrest date? Sept. 8. Jail records show she was released Sept. 9 at 3:44 a.m. after posting a $10,000 bond.

What prompted the investigation: According to a Marion County Sheriff's Office report, the agency was contacted in mid-July about suspicious transactions involving a 77-year-old man's credit cards, bank statements and several loans opened in the victim's name. A follow-up investigation was conducted by another sheriff's deputy.

Investigation: After interviewing those known to the victim and reviewing financial statements, deputies said Barone and the victim have known each other for some time and he asked Barone to help him manage his finances. The victim allowed Barone to have power of attorney, according to the arrest report.

Deputies were told the man had sold his home late last year and lived with Barone for several months. The report states the victim was unaware his bills were not being paid until a relative noticed something was not right with his accounts. The relative began looking into victim's accounts and noticed multiple questionable transactions. Debt collectors began calling the victim, according to the report.

Additional inquires by deputies: From financial records obtained by deputies, they discovered large amounts of cash advances for the Hard Rock casino in Tampa. There were numerous purchases on Facebook's gaming platform. The victim told deputies he hasn't visited the Hard Rock casino in a number of years and neither uses Facebook nor its gaming platforms. He also said Barone is addicted to gambling, according to the report.

Other documents given to deputies show numerous transactions at the Hard Rock casino from January 2022 through July 2023.

Barone's interview: Barone was interviewed by a deputy on Aug. 31. She said she helped the victim with his finances and acted as the man's power of attorney. She said their money would sometime "co-mingle," according to the arrest report.

She admits to "frequently gamble at casinos and has lost approximately $7,000," the report states. She told the deputy that whenever she wins, she would "re-invest the money into her gambling."

She was released after the interview so deputies could investigate further.

Deputies' conclusion: Deputies said their investigation revealed the total amount they believe was exploited from the victim was roughly $168,000.

From the victim's accounts, dated January 2022 through July 2023, deputies believe Barone completed approximately $377,000 in transactions with an estimated income for her being at about $154,000.

From the transactions, deputies said, about $96,000 were at casinos, and roughly $12,000 in ATM withdrawals at internet cafés.

Deputies said Barone's bank records indicate "little to no transactions" benefited the victim. They also said the victim's funds "either financed the defendant's gambling or financed her cost of living."

Barone's second interview: Barone was interviewed again on Sept. 8. Sheriff's office officials said she "was unable to provide any evidence of the victim's exploited funds being returned to him."

Barone was taken to the county jail at the conclusion of the interview.

