Elderly men arrested on child sex abuse charges in separate cases

Two 73-year-old men recently were arrested in unrelated child sexual abuse cases.

The first incident was reported on Feb. 9, while the second was reported March 3. Both men were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1 on March 4.

In the first incident, detectives with the Rapides Sheriff's Special Victims Unit identified the suspect as a Pineville man. The investigation involved the Children's Advocacy Center, and a warrant later was issued for the man's arrest.

He was booked into jail on four counts of molestation of a juvenile and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile. More charges are expected, according to a release.

Two 73-year-old men recently were arrested in unrelated child sexual abuse cases, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office.

The man remains in jail with bail set at $300,000.

The second incident involved a Tier I sex offender who first had a warrant issued for him because he wasn't in compliance. Tier I offenders include those convicted of aggravated offenses or sex offenses against minors, and they are required to register annually for 15 years.

More crime news: Pineville officer hit by truck during pursuit after burglary call

Court news: Trial for mom accused in baby's 2018 burning death moves to June

The complaint against the Alexandria man alleged an offense against a juvenile. Detectives began their investigation, which also included assistance from the Children's Advocacy Center.

The man was booked into jail on charges of felony failure to register as a sex offender and sexual battery of a victim younger than 13.

He remains in jail with bail set at $310,000.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Rapides Sheriff's Office arrests 2 73-year-old men in child sex abuse cases