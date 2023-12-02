Elderly Mentor-on-the-Lake man ‘overwhelmed’ after community comes together to light 40-foot-tree in his yard

**Related Video Above: Watch the 2023 Nela Park holiday lighting.**

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — A dream came true for a Northeast Ohio man last week, thanks to a community coming together.

The man named Gene, who lives on Thunderbird Drive, has for years wanted to decorate a large tree on his property for the holidays, according to Mentor-on-the-Lake police. But, as the sapling is 40-feet-tall and he’s now 88 years old, the process of adding lights and ornaments has become even more daunting.

Find Northeast Ohio light displays right here

The tree was reportedly planted about 40 years ago, when Gene’s son brought home a sapling from school on Arbor Day.

This holiday season, police said Gene’s family, along with other community members, gathered donations and worked to surprise the man with a stunning light display.

Sgt. Scott Daubenmire photo, Mentor-on-the-Lake police/Facebook

Sgt. Scott Daubenmire photo, Mentor-on-the-Lake police/Facebook

The odds of a white Christmas in Ohio

The man was reportedly “overwhelmed with emotion” at the sight of the tree all lit up last Friday night.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.