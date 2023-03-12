Elderly Nebraska couple found dead 2 months after going missing

An elderly Nebraska couple reported missing two months ago has been found dead, authorities say.

Robert Proctor, 89, and his wife Loveda, 92, of Aurora were last seen on surveillance video in Hastings on Jan. 12, KFXL-TV reports. Both Aurora Police Department and Buffalo County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday afternoon the two were located dead, and foul play is not suspected.

Around 3:15 p.m. deputies were contacted by a citizen who found a vehicle stuck on a "minimum maintenance road." Deputies quickly identified the vehicle as that of the Proctors. The two adults were located dead in the area of the scene.

"Autopsies have been ordered by the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office. The investigation is ongoing and includes the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Aurora Police Department, and Kearney Police Department. Additional information will be forthcoming as it becomes available," a press release reads.

Members of the Proctor family reportedly spent every day searching for the couple.

"They have instilled a lot of values that are important in life, and they’ve always been our rocks. It’s just heartbreaking," Laci Fleming, Bob and Loveda's granddaughter, previously told Fox Nebraska.