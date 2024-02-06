Elderly pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by SUV in CT

An elderly woman was seriously injured when she was hit by an SUV in Greenwich on Monday.

Police officers responded before 9 a.m. to the report of a crash involving a pedestrian on Railroad Avenue in the area of Field Point Road where they found a 78-year-old woman from Flushing, New York, suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to the Greenwich Police Department.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said. Her condition remains unclear.

Police said they believe a 35-year-old Stamford man was driving a Range Rover when he turned left from Field Point Road and struck the woman as she was crossing the street. The driver stopped following the collision and has been cooperating with authorities, according to police.

The area around the crash was closed for about two hours as members of the Greenwich Police Department Crash Reconstruction Team investigated.

Police are still investigating and asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Sgt. Smith at 203-622-8015. Anonymous information can be left at the police department’s confidential tip line or email address at 203-622-333 or tips@greenwichct.org.