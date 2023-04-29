Elderly Petersburg man charged with hit-and-run that injured 10-year-old student

PETERSBURG — A senior citizen has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run Friday morning that injured a student on his way to school.

According to police, Robert Macklin, 79, of Petersburg has been charged with hit-and-run with injury, which is a felony. A bond was set for him, but it was not immediately clear if he still was in custody.

The incident happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. as the 10-year-old boy was crossing the street to Pleasants Lane Elementary School. Police said the unidentified youth was in the crosswalk when he was hit by a blue vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle stopped briefly, then left.

The boy was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released, police and Petersburg City Public Schools officials said.

An investigation into the incident is continuing.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Petersburg senior citizen charged with felony hit-and-run