Elderly Salem man charged in 50-year-old Bedford murder

Mar. 22—SALEM — A 76-year-old Salem man has been indicted and arrested in the 1971 murder of a Bedford woman.

Arthur Louis Massei was taken into custody on Tuesday at his home in Salem, and is due to be arraigned in Woburn Superior Court Wednesday morning, the Middlesex District Attorney's office said.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan made the announcement following Massei's arrest Tuesday afternoon.

Natalie Scheublin was 54 when she was found stabbed, beaten, tied up and gagged on the basement floor of her Bedford home on the evening of June 10, 1971, by her husband Raymond, a bank president.

Her death was caused by a blunt force blow to her head with an unknown object, Ryan said.

Police later found her 1969 Chevrolet Impala at the Bedford VA hospital, about half a mile from the victim's home.

"This is a very bittersweet day," Ryan said during a press conference announcing Massei's arrest.

Raymond Scheublin died in 2011 at the age of 92, never knowing what had happened to his wife, Ryan said. The couple's children were told about the arrest on Tuesday.

Massei was first identified as having a connection to the long-unsolved case in 1999, when Bedford and state police took another look at the evidence. In 1971, police had been able to get a fingerprint off one of the Impala's windows — but with no suspects to match it to, it was of little help at the time. But by the 1990s, the FBI had built a national computerized database of fingerprints.

A search identified Massei, who according to federal court documents has a criminal record, as a possible match for the print. After an examiner confirmed that the print matched one of Massei's thumbs, police spoke with him, Ryan said.

Massei denied ever being in Bedford at the time.

Later police spoke with him again. This time, Ryan said, he claimed he'd been hired by an organized crime ring to kill a banker's wife — something Ryan said was not true.

In 2019, after Ryan established a cold case unit in her office, investigators again dug into the case and identified possible witnesses, including an associate of Massei who had been involved in a bank fraud scheme with him in the 1990s. She told investigators that Massei always carried a knife and bragged about having killed someone back in the 1970s, Ryan said.

Ryan said more details will emerge at Massei's arraignment Wednesday in Woburn Superior Court.

She also said solving the case and being able to go to a family over 50 years later "is exactly what I envisioned in creating the cold case squad."

According to federal court filings and North of Boston Media Group archives, Massei had been arrested at least twice on drug charges during the past two decades, including an arrest in 2004 at the Seabrook greyhound track and another outside a CVS in Salem in 2012.

