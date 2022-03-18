Elderly SC couple arrested after allegedly sexually abusing 2 children for years

A Greenville County married couple in their 70s have been charged in a string of sexual assaults on two children between 2005 and 2012.

Warrants identified them as Harry Reams O’Neal, 74, and Andrea Campbell O’Neal, 73.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Crimes Against Children Unit began an investigation in January based on information they received alleging sexual abuse of two children who were between the ages of 11 and 19, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Harry Reams O’Neal reportedly filmed the encounters and forced sexual acts with other men.

Harry Reams O’Neal was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with trafficking in persons, producing, promoting or directing sexual performances by a child under 18, engaging child under 18 for sex, 1st degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, 1st degree sexual exploitation of a minor and and buggery.

Andrea O’Neal was charged with 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of unlawful neglect of a child. She was given a $40,000 bond.

Harry Reams O’Neal was being held in Greenville County Detention Center Friday under a no bond hold.