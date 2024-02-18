Elderly skier dies after medical emergency at Snowbasin

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A spokesperson with Snowbasin Resort said an elderly guest passed away after a “personal medical emergency” on Saturday.

In a statement, Snowbasin said a 67-year-old guest experienced a personal medical emergency and passed away on Feb. 17.

RELATED: Skier dead following backcountry accident at Snowbasin

“Ski patrol responded immediately to the scene to provide emergency medical aid and transport for the unresponsive guest,” Snowbasin said in the statement.

ABC4.com reached out to Snowbasin to learn more information about the incident.

“The Snowbasin team is heartbroken by this loss and offers their deepest condolences to the guest’s family and all involved,” the ski resort said in its statement.

There is no further information at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.