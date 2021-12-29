Elderly suspect in Nov. 30 deadly hit-and-run pleads not guilty

A Columbia police officer looks at a motorcycle that was involved in an accident Nov. 30 on Providence Road near East Sexton Road.

The elderly suspect connected to a Nov. 30 hit-and-run that left a motorcyclist dead has pleaded not guilty.

Susan D. Hanel, 72, is charged with four felonies in connection to the death of Skylar Maddox, 25.

Charges include driving while impaired involving a death, first-degree involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of accident that resulted in a death and armed criminal action.

Hanel was allegedly impaired on drugs at the time of the crash.

She failed to yield when making a left turn from northbound Providence Road onto East Sexton Road, driving into the path of Maddox, according to previous reporting.

Maddox was unable to avoid hitting Hanel's vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.

Hanel is held at the Boone County Jail without bond.

A memorial was held Dec. 7 for Maddox at Waves Cider Co. A GoFundMe established to offset funeral costs has raised more than $15,000. A second memorial fund has raised just shy of $4,000.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Elderly suspect in Nov. 30 deadly hit-and-run enters plea