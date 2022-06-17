Elderly Thai Buddhist monk injured after argument over offerings turns into physical fight

Two monks in Thailand got into a physical fight over receiving offerings.

Luang Phor Lamai, 83, and ​​Phra Phisut, 60, got into an argument that escalated into a physical fight while receiving offerings in front of the Bang Yai City Market in Nonthaburi province at around 5:30 a.m. on June 15.

There is apparently an unwritten agreement for monks to position themselves far away from each other when receiving offerings of food or money, according to Thaiger. Standing in close proximity would mean that the monks will have to share the offerings as compared to when they are standing alone.

Lamai and Phisut, who were standing close to one another, argued over which monk should move to a different spot. As the argument escalated, Phisut struck Lamai on the head above his right eyebrow with a rock several times.

“He was stronger than me and grabbed a rock nearby to hit me on the head. He then ran away,” Lamai said.

The 83-year-old was taken to the Bang Bua Thong Hospital, where he was given 13 stitches for his head injury. He was also sent to Chulalongkorn Hospital for further treatment.

Phisut is believed to have traveled from Saraburi province. He temporarily resided at a temple in the Bang Khen district in Bangkok.

The Bang Yai Police are currently investigating the incident, and the injured monk is set for further questioning. The attacker has not surrendered to the authorities, and the police are currently searching for him.

Featured Image via Bang Yai Police Station

