Former health care worker dies 9 days after turning in front of oncoming car in Kennewick

A Tri-Cities woman died of her injuries nine days after a crash at Highway 395 and Kennewick Avenue in Kennewick, the Washington State Patrol announced Monday.

Suzanne “Sue” Kimberlin, 82, of Kennewick was driving a Jeep Compass SUV south on the highway at about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 14 when she attempted to turn left onto Kennewick Avenue.

She failed to yield the right-of-way to a northbound Lexus ES driven by Benjamin Tamil, 51, of Kennewick, and the two cars collided, according to WSP.

Kimberlin was taken by ambulance to Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick were she died Dec. 23, according to the WSP.

She had lived in the Tri-Cities area for 12 years and was a retired X-ray technician for Good Shepherd Hospital in Hermiston, Ore.

Tamil was injured and was taken by another person for treatment.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.