Elderly veteran with Alzheimer's conned out of over $40K in gift card scam
An 84-year-old veteran with Alzheimer's Disease was conned out of more than $40,000 in a gift card scam.
An 84-year-old veteran with Alzheimer's Disease was conned out of more than $40,000 in a gift card scam.
A personal loan and credit card are two common ways to borrow money. Find out how each type of debt affects you.
The deal is limited to one per customer.
Chevy's heartwarming holiday commercial sheds light on an Alzheimer's treatment known as reminiscence therapy.
For many people, the focus on food during the holidays, and the potential for overeating, can lead to anxiety.
Dan Wetzel & Ross Dellenger kick off the podcast diving into the action stemming from this year’s National Signing Day.
Peavy, a two-time World Series winner, pitched five years for the White Sox.
C.J. Stroud was concussed in the Texans' 30-6 loss to the Jets in Week 14.
The super welterweight champion most recently lost to Canelo Alvarez in September.
Including the best steak knives, paring knives, bread knives and knife sets for prepping, dining and gifting.
Experts agree: your kid shouldn't sit in Santa Claus' lap if they don't want to. It can open up an important conversation about boundaries and consent.
On stream, Filian took the stage at the center of a colossal arena, lit with violet spotlights and surrounded by crowds of fans holding lightsticks. Filian, a streamer with over 766,000 Twitch followers, hosted the first annual VTuber Awards last weekend. Like many VTubers — a portmanteau of "virtual YouTuber" — Filian keeps her identity secret, and instead of showing her real face, streams using a digital model.
It's gorgeous but do you really need a luxury city runaround?
Practical presents reign supreme — eyeglass repair kits, car cleaning gel and more.
Fans agree they're similar to Lululemon's Align bottoms — at a fraction of the cost.
Also on deck: Lego on markdown, genuine white gold jewelry for over $100 off, wireless over-ear headphones for 85% off and so much more.
Grippy, pretty and as low as $6 a pop. Get them in time for hosting and gifting with Amazon Prime.
2024 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison package costs $12,165. Bison extras cost $11,700, mandatory Safety Package another $465.
Toyota Motor Co. said Wednesday it is recalling 1 million vehicles over a defect that could cause airbags not to deploy, increasing the risk of injury.
2023 was an important year for patients with sickle cell disease. The FDA approved Vertex’s “Casgevy,” a CRISPR-based therapy for the treatment of sickle cell disease marking it as the first genetically edited therapy to reach the general market.
Cameras caught Doeren calling North Carolina "pieces of s***" to his players after NC State's victory.