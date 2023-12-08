Elderly woman accused in deadly North Park hit-and-run pleads not guilty
The elderly woman accused in a deadly North Park hit-and-run pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.
The elderly woman accused in a deadly North Park hit-and-run pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.
Amit Patel’s lawyer said Thursday that he stole the money from the Jaguars in a “horribly misguided effort to pay back previous gambling losses.”
Saber Interactive and Universal just dropped a trailer for a new Jurassic Park game The Game Awards. Jurassic Park: Survival is set just one day after the events of the original film.
Larian Studios has finally revealed when Baldur's Gate 3 will hit Xbox Series X/S.
James is a terrific 3-point shooter and once he finds his legs and adjusts to the pace of the game after being off the court for so long, this is an area offensively he can impact USC immediately.
The U.S., Argentina, Mexico, Brazil and others learned their 2024 Copa América opponents at Thursday's draw in Miami.
Kate Cox — who is 20 weeks pregnant — said that doctors recently told her that her fetus has developed trisomy 18, a rare chromosomal disorder likely to cause stillbirth or the death of the baby shortly after it’s born.
Jefferson has been out since Week 5 due to a hamstring injury.
The Patriots picked up their third win of the season on Thursday night in Pittsburgh.
"I regretted mentioning 9/11 in my message that day, and I immediately apologized to the team," McDermott said.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
A 1984 Oldsmobile Omega Brougham sedan, sibling to the Chevrolet Citation and Pontiac Phoenix, found in a Northern California wrecking yard.
Jason Fitz is joined by This Is Football host Kevin Clark, as the duo assume their alter egos and become Mr. Fix It. Fitz and Kevin run through some of the most abysmal NFL franchises and give clear 1-2 year plans to take teams from the bottom of the draft to playoff contention. The duo make a plan to fix the New England Patriots, Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday Night Football and the Buffalo Bills. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to discuss the most underrated storylines of the week. The duo dive into the Miami Dolphins' criminally underrated defense and Vic Fangio's impact, the New York Jets and whether or not they'll blow it up after the season, which teams are ready for bad weather football and Justin Fields' development as a quarterback.
Google's new Gemini AI model is getting a mixed reception after its big debut yesterday, but users may have less confidence in the company's tech or integrity after finding out that the most impressive demo of Gemini was pretty much faked. A video called "Hands-on with Gemini: Interacting with multimodal AI" hit a million views over the last day, and it's not hard to see why. The impressive demo "highlights some of our favorite interactions with Gemini," showing how the multimodal model (that is, it understands and mixes language and visual understanding) can be flexible and responsive to a variety of inputs.
Lamar Jackson has missed several late-season practices due to various illnesses in recent years.
Amazon is piloting a new grocery subscription offering for Prime members in three cities, the company revealed on Thursday. The new $9.99 per month subscription gives Prime members access to unlimited free grocery delivery on orders over $35 from Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh. The subscription also offers unlimited 30 minute pickup on orders of any size.
Step to it: Both colors ring in at under $75!
Fresh labor market data is again the focus for investors, making a soft landing look more likely.
Twenty students rushed into action to help a mother and her two children after they were pinned under a car in a Utah parking lot on Tuesday.
Who has the best matchups during the fantasy postseason? Jorge Martin rates running backs and their teams' schedules, 1-32.
Austin Jackson is the first of several players the Dolphins are evaluating for long-term deals