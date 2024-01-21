Elderly woman charged with murder of man found in wooden container

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJW) — A woman was arrested Saturday, charged with first degree murder after a man was found dead in a wooden container, the Gulfport Police Department reported.

The investigation began on Dec. 22, when police in the southern Mississippi town were called to a home concerning a person believed to have been missing. Police said they got a statement from 66-year-old Jerri Lynn Isreal at the time and continued to follow up with her. Upon subsequent questionings she reportedly changed her statement and was “increasingly uncooperative.”

According to a police report, detectives learned Isreal was convicted of murder in Florida back in 1995. Obtaining a search warrant, authorities entered Isreal’s home on Jan. 18 and, behind a false wall, found the body of a man identified as John Allen Gaither inside the wooden box.

On the day the search warrant was initiated, police said Isreal was taken to the hospital for treatment. Saturday, she was taken to a nearby detention center and is being held there in lieu of bond.

Those with any information regarding the case are asked to contact police. A coroner’s report is expected to be released next week.

