Elderly woman choked, pummeled in vicious Manhattan robbery

A man choked and repeatedly punched a 64-year-old woman on a Manhattan street before robbing her, police said Thursday.

The woman was on the sidewalk on E. 118th St. near Second Ave. in East Harlem when the man snuck up behind her around 8:10 p.m. on Sept. 4, cops said.

The attacker choked her, threw her to the pavement and punched her multiple time in the face before snatching her purse.

He took off on foot westbound on E. 118th St., leaving the woman on the sidewalk, police said.

She was taken to Metropolitan Hospital in stable condition.

Police are still looking for the man and asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.