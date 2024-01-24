Elderly woman confirmed dead after Madison County house fire

An elderly woman died inside her burning home early Wednesday morning, according to the Wood River Fire Department.

The woman’s name has not been released, pending a positive identification. An autopsy is scheduled Thursday, said Wood River Fire Chief Wade Stallhutt.

The Wood River Fire Department responded to the call in the 800 block of State Street at 5:14 a.m. First responders arrived within three minutes, Stallhutt said, but were met with heavy smoke and fire at the front of the house.

“We attempted to enter through the front door but we encountered heavy fire and smoke,” Stallhutt said. “There also were some structural integrity issues, so entered through the back. Once we knocked the fire down, we confirmed, unfortunately, that a single occupant was inside.”

The woman was the only person inside the home at the time of the blaze, Stallhutt said.

The Illinois Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

East Alton and Roxana fire departments also responded to the scene. Rosewood Heights, Godfrey and Edwarsville fire departments assisted in various capacities. Stallhutt said Wood River volunteers had already worked an overnight blaze and needed the backup.

“We’re kind of a small, community department. ... I just wanted to make sure we could rotate personnel in and out to ensure the safety of our guys,” Stallhutt said.